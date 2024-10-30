UAE reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza, supports Lebanon's independence at UN meeting

The UAE reiterated its call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday at the UN Security Council meeting as Mohamed Abushahab, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, read out his statement.

At the latest session of the UN Security Council, the UAE addressed multiple dangerous circumstances that the region is currently involved in. This included the war raging in Palestine.

The UAE called for a ceasefire in Gaza and rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to demanding "urgent, complete, and unhindered" delivery of aid, along with the release of all hostages and detainees.

In his statement, Abushahab supported these demands by pointing out the dangerous developments taking place in the Gaza Strip in the recent weeks, where Israeli attacks have killed hundreds of civilians.

In addition to the brutal killings, more than 60,000 people have been displaced, while more than 90 per cent of the population is now at risk of severe food insecurity due to the sharp decline in humanitarian and commercial food imports since September.

Hospitals being targeted

The ambassador also expressed the Emirates' grave concern about hospitals being targeted in the enclave.

"My country condemns all these serious violations, including the attack on hospitals, the ongoing attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. In this regard, we deeply regret the postponement of the final phase of the polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza, which puts the lives of many children at risk," said Abushahab.

He further expressed the country's concern over the statement by Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, that indicated the population in northern Gaza is at risk of death, along with reports of civilians being besieged, killed, starved, and families separated.

Ban on UNWRA workers

Regarding Israel's ban on UNWRA work and workers operating in the occupied Palestinian territory (including east Jerusalem), the UAE strongly condemned the move saying it is against the provisions of the UN Charter and international norms.

"We stress the importance of the role played by the UNRWA in providing humanitarian assistance, which is essential and indispensable, especially in light of the ongoing war on Gaza," added the ambassador.

Condemn Israeli policies

The UAE condemned Israeli policies and practices that undermine the two-state solution and threaten the future of peace in the region. This included the continued expansion of settlement building in the West Bank, which "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions".

The country further affirmed that mutual peace can only be achieved by establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on relevant UN resolutions.

Call for action

The UAE emphasised that despite its continuous call on the Security Council to take action to save civilians, it was reminding parties of the "need to commit to implementing the four resolutions adopted by this Council since the beginning of the war and all previous relevant resolutions".

"We also urge all parties to comply with the provisions of international law, including international humanitarian law. The UAE stresses the need for Israel to respect its obligations as the occupying power, including the protection of civilians," read the statement.

