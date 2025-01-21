UAE: Registration open for fire safety training, offering up to Dh1 million prize, Nissan Patrol

Registration is now open for the '1 Billion Readiness' initiative launched by the UAE, inviting participants to sign up and potentially win prizes of up to Dh1 million, and drive away a Nissan Patrol.

Announced on Tuesday, January 14, this initiative aims to train one billion people in fire prevention by 2027, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in safety measures.

Participants can enrol in the programme through the Protection and Safety Global Training Portal at https://apps.dcd.gov.ae:9103/dcdrtraining/. The initiative comprises three comprehensive courses: Fire Response Procedures, Evacuation Procedures During a Fire, and Fire Extinguishers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Each course features a series of educational videos followed by questions, allowing participants to progress through the material at their own pace.

After completing the course, participants will receive an electronic certificate certified by the Global Wildfire Monitoring Centre and the Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Program, validating their training and preparedness for fire emergencies. This initiative seeks to educate and empower individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their communities against the threat of fires.

The launch of this initiative comes at a critical time, as wildfires rage across Los Angeles, overwhelming local fire services. This scenario vividly illustrates the urgent need for enhanced community preparedness and awareness regarding fire safety.

In an unprecedented global collaboration, 34 countries, including the UK, the US and South Africa and 18 firefighting organizations are uniting to support this initiative. The program will include awareness campaigns and digital platforms available in multiple languages, ensuring that vital information reaches diverse audiences worldwide.

A significant aspect of the “1 Billion Readiness” initiative is the Hope Convoys project, which aims to provide firefighting equipment and establish fire stations in developing countries. This project is designed to bolster international cooperation in safety and enhance the ability of these nations to respond to emergencies effectively. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, emphasized the scope and ambition of the initiative. “Running from 2025 to 2027, this initiative aims to educate and train one billion people worldwide on fire prevention measures,” he stated. “The Hope Convoys project will play a crucial role in supporting developing countries with essential firefighting resources.” Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, General Director of Dubai Civil Defence Directorate, highlighted that training will be facilitated through specialized digital platforms, available in multiple languages to ensure accessibility for all. He added that, on a local level, the initiative will feature extensive awareness campaigns targeting individuals, government institutions, the private sector, and schools, thereby reaching a broad spectrum of society. ALSO READ: UAE to train 1 billion people in fire safety, offer up to Dh1-million prize Dubai: Drones to monitor high-rise buildings in two communities