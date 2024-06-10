E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Reduce electricity bills during summer with this trick

An annual summer campaign is spreading awareness among people regarding energy consumption

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
(Representational image)
(Representational image)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:03 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:07 PM

Scorching summer heat usually makes people crank down the thermostat of their air conditioners. However, it is better to resist that urge, and rather do this — set your ACs at a default temperature of 24°C and save not only money on electricity bills but also reduce energy consumption.

This is what Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, is trying to push people to do as part of its annual summer campaign called 'Set at 24°C and Save’.


The campaign, the eleventh in a row, will continue until the end of this summer in an effort to consolidate sustainability practices among of Empower’s more than 136,000 customers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


Under its campaign, the company urges customers across residential and commercial buildings to rationalise district cooling consumption by setting the AC thermostat at 24°C auto mode.

The aim is to reduce consumption bills, protect the environment, save energy, and preserve resources towards a green future, the Empower stated.

“We're seeing a growing sense of responsibility among our customers regarding energy consumption. This is a positive trend as rationalising energy use should be a shared focus for all of us. As a service provider and alongside our customers, we can make a significant impact by adopting sustainable practices that benefit both our community and future generations," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar pointed out that rationalising cooling energy consumption during the summer season in particular contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

He said that setting air conditioners to the automatic mode at 24°C is an ideal option for effective and comfortable cooling. "This process ensures low pressure on the district cooling network, leading to a significant reduction in power consumption. As a result, carbon emissions are minimised, contributing to reducing global warming”.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE