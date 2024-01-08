UAE

UAE records minor earthquake ‘felt by residents’

The quake at 11.01pm was of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 11:58 PM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 11:59 PM

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded in the UAE late on Monday night, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has said.

According to a post by the NCM on social media platform X, as per the National Seismic Network, the earthquake was recorded in Masafi at 11.01pm.

The NCM said the the tremor was slightly felt by residents, but without any effect.

