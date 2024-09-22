UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:55 PM

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake hit the Al Raheeb area in Dibba, Al Fujairah, at 10.27pm.

It took place at a depth of 5km.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As per the NCM, the earthquake was felt 'slightly' by residents but had no impact on the area.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck Fujairah's Masafi area on September 1.