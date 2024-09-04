E-Paper

UAE records 352 violations at labour accommodations in 3 weeks

This includes inadequate ventilation and air conditioning, failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials, among others

by

Sahim Salim
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:32 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:43 PM

Around 1.5 million workers reside in labour accommodations across the UAE, authorities revealed on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), over 1,800 companies are registered in its electronic Labour Accommodation System.

In its latest round of inspections of residential facilities for workers, the ministry flagged 352 violations, which included inadequate ventilation and air conditioning; failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials; failure to meet sanitation requirements; and general cleanliness issues in the housing facility.


Following the inspection from May 20 to June 7, some of the non-compliant companies were warned and others, fined. Some were granted up to one month to fix their accommodations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the MoHRE, said: “The ministry is committed to providing labour accommodations that meet the highest standards of comfort, safety, and security.

“Ministry inspectors regularly carry out field visits to labour accommodation facilities across the UAE to ensure companies comply with their responsibility of providing adequate and comfortable housing for their workers.”

Labour accommodations are mandated to provide uninterrupted supply of clean, cold water; and bedroom and washroom supplies. Inspectors verify that ventilation, air conditioning, and sanitation services are available; and that workers have at least three square metres of space per individual.

Inspectors also ensure that labour accommodations comply with health, comfort, and cleanliness standards; assess safety precautions and the building and location’s suitability for habitation; and ensure that the buildings and facilities are made of materials that are not harmful to the environment or public health.

Sahim Salim

