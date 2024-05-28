E-Paper

UAE ranks 5th in the world in road quality, 10th in public transport

The country is placed ninth globally and first among Arab countries in the efficiency of port services

By WAM

Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 5:35 PM

The UAE ranks fifth in the world in road quality and 10th in public transport, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 report, issued by the World Economic Forum.

Among Arab countries, the country ranks first in road quality and second in the efficiency of public transport services.


When it comes to efficiency of port services, the UAE ranks ninth globally and first among Arab countries.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that these results are attributed to the forward-looking vision of wise leadership and that they are a testament to the viability of the UAE's long-term strategic plans, which present ample opportunities for growth.

He said, "These achievements reflect our proactive approach and strategic planning in various sectors and reaffirm the UAE's ambition to become a globally recognised innovation and excellence hub.

"We are committed to developing vibrant sectors and positioning the UAE as a leading destination for business and leisure. Ranking high on global indicators directly contributes to enhancing the confidence of international investors on the look out for a reliable business environment."

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, stated, "The results of the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 report, issued by the World Economic Forum, underscore that the UAE has well-developed infrastructure and adopts the highest standards and best practices across the board. The UAE has become a benchmark for quality of roads, public transport services, and port services. This will help attract foreign investments and enhance the GDP."

