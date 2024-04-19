UAE rains: Some inter-city bus routes resume amid disruptions

File Photo

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 11:02 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 11:22 PM

After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, roads were flooded and public transport services were severely disrupted.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been working round the clock to carry out maintenance work to resume operations.

In a post on X on Friday, April 19, RTA announced that passengers can now use inter-city bus services along the following routes:

E201: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain Bus Station

E700: Union Bus Station to Fujairah Bus Station

E315: Etisalat Metro Station to Muwailah (Sharjah) Bus Station

E411: Etisalat Metro Station to Ajman Bus Station

Authorities in Dubai have revealed the sheer scale of efforts to restore normalcy. Teams from various government entities in the emirate continue to work around the clock to ensure the full restoration of services and smooth traffic flow on roads.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) deployed over 2,500 response personnel, including engineers, technicians, workers, contractors, and suppliers. It mobilised 400 pumps, 300 tanks, and over 200 trucks and bulldozers.

Since Wednesday, authorities have also been instructed to study the infrastucture and prepare plans in response to natural crises.

