UAE rains: Sharjah confirms reopening of all blocked roads

The Lives and Livelihoods Fund is the largest multilateral fund of its kind in the Middle East
The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has confirmed the reopening of all roads, which had been blocked after the heavy rains in the emirate.
The relief tent next to King Faisal Mosque has also been removed after life returned to normal, said the authorities. All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The team lauded the efforts of all institutions and individuals who quickly responded to the humanitarian appeal and provided donations at the tent to those affected.
ALSO READ:
The Lives and Livelihoods Fund is the largest multilateral fund of its kind in the Middle East
The building in Muhaisnah 4 had suffered structural damage last week and has been sealed off as authorities conduct investigations
Text messages, social media posts, chatroom messages, altered images, and videos are just a few avenues through which cyberbullying can occur
Eight teams will compete in this groundbreaking event and more than 10,000 spectators are expected to witness the inaugural edition
Following the country's heaviest recorded rainfall, hospitals and clinics throughout the UAE have witnessed a surge in waterborne illnesses
The Skyphone's primary target market is humanitarian missions teams, including those working with the United Nations
At the gathering, authorities also announced the establishment of a new training centre for the humanitarian sector
The authority has strictly forbidden people from drinking the stagnant water or cooking using it