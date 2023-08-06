UAE rains: Dubai announces temporary closure of night swimming at beaches from today

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the period of disruption
Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of night swimming at beaches on Sunday.
The measure will be in effect starting from 7pm today.
The decision has come as protective measure against the fluctuating weather currently prevailing in the emirate.
Residents safety is the top priority during this period, the authority said in a tweet.
ALSO READ:
The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the period of disruption
Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas
In many occasions, the UAE President's down-to-earth nature has left the public in awe
A Dubai resident shares that having the doll in her childhood made her believe that she 'could truly be anything'
Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs
On seeking opinion from an ENT and maxillofacial surgeons, Jamal was told that a long incision on the face would be needed, leading to scarring
The video shared by Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Dubai, has recorded more than 4 million views in just 7 days