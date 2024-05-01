UAE rains: Bodies of three Filipinos who died in the flood last month to be repatriated

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 4:44 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 5:31 PM

The bodies of three Filipinos who died during the inclement weather last month will be repatriated this week, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

“One of the deceased is scheduled for repatriation tomorrow (Thursday) while the other two are expected to be repatriated on Friday,” the Assistance to the Nationals (ATN) section of the PCG said.

Financial and other necessary assistance will be provided by the Philippine government for the NOK (next of kin).

Three Filipinos – one male in Dubai and two female in Sharjah – died following the torrential rain that hit the UAE on April 16. “In Dubai, a 47-year-old Filipino male worker tragically succumbed to a fatal vehicular accident on a road damaged by heavy rains on Tuesday (April 16) night . Additionally, Sharjah Police have confirmed the passing of two Filipinas who lost their lives while inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters,” the PCG said in an earlier statement.

‘Please remain vigilant’

Meanwhile, the PCG has issued a reminder to their kababayan (countrymen) “to take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and well-being” during the expected adverse weather across the country on Thursday and Friday.

“(We) wish to remind all Filipino residents and visitors to exercise caution and prioritise safety amidst the expected inclement weather in the UAE over the coming days. Please remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and well-being during this period,” the PCG said.

“We would like to advise and remind our kababayans to keep safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. Take note and obey the safety reminders of the UAE government in order to prevent any incidents and injuries,” added Philippine Labour Attaché John Rio A. Bautista.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), meanwhile, has called on private and government sector employers to let their employees work from home as unstable weather conditions peak in the country.

PCG emergency numbers

Philippine officials said both the PCG and Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai will remain open for business on Thursday and Friday.

Those requiring emergency assistance may contact the following numbers:

Consular matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals matters: +971 56 501 5756

For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, contact MWO – Dubai at +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536 and via email at mwo.dxb.atn@gmail.com.

