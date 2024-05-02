UAE rains: Learning lessons from last month, residents prepare well in advance

A shop sealed its doors with tape to avoid water seeping in. — Photos: Supplied

Learning from the unprecedented rainfall last month, residents in the UAE prepared well ahead of the anticipated challenging weather conditions on May 2.

As weather forecasts warned of bad weather conditions, residents across the UAE wasted no time in protecting their homes and businesses against the impending rainfall. Small businesses took protective measures by stacking sandbags near entrances to prevent water from infiltrating their premises.

Shaheen Grocery in Abu Shagara, Sharjah, took proactive measures on May 1, closing its doors earlier than usual and making preparations to prevent water seeping into the store. “We typically close our business by 1am, but last night, we shut the shop at 10pm and stacked sandbags in front of the entrance to prevent water from seeping in,” said the cashier at the shop. Following the previous heavy rainfall on April 16, the shop resumed their business activities on April 19. “Water had entered the shop, and it took us days to clear it out. We didn't want to take any chances this time,” he added.

Some residential buildings safeguarded their maintenance areas and basements from water entry by placing sandbags and barricades.

Stocking up essentials

Ahmed Zahoor, a resident of Meydan, highlighted the importance of being adequately prepared after experiencing shortages during the previous rainfall. “When it rained last time, we ran out of essential supplies, and deliveries were disrupted. So, on May 1 at night, I drove to a nearby supermarket to stock up on essentials,” said Zahoor.

Similarly, Firdouse Khan, a resident of The Villa in Dubai, adjusted their monthly shopping routine by completing it earlier than usual. “Typically, we go shopping on the second of every month. However, for this month, we finished our monthly shopping on April 30 itself,” said Khan.

“Last month, we returned from vacation on April 14, just two days before the heavy rain hit. With nothing to eat at home and waterlogged roads preventing us from going out, we relied on our neighbours for food.”

Parking safely

Rukn Al Yasmeen garage in Sharjah's Industrial Area relocated vehicles that had come for repair to higher ground to avoid damage from flooding. “We had to tow the vehicles to a different location to ensure safety,” said Asim, owner of the garage.

Residents parked vehicles safely to avoid flooding.

Residents also took steps to protect their vehicles by parking them safely. A Sudanese national residing in Al Nahda parked his car in Dubai and walked over a kilometre to Sharjah to avoid damage to his car.

“When it rained last time, the place where I park my car had been water-logged and I couldn’t drive it for two days. So, yesterday night, I parked my car near the Sharjah-Dubai border and walked home,” said Abdul Rahman.

“Thank God, it did not pour heavily like last time. I can get my car now,” he added.

