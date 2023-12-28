UAE raffle draws create 150 new millionaires in 2023

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 4:34 PM

The UAE has witnessed a surge in the number of millionaires in 2023, thanks to various raffle draws held across the country. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by these raffles has made dreams come true for many residents and also people from other countries.

These raffle draws in the UAE are not just about making people rich; they also contribute to benefiting the community and help the environment. When a participant buy a product to enter a draw, the purchase goes to charitable causes and to address environmental issues. So, besides making someone a millionaire, it is also making a positive impact. It's like doing something good for others while having a chance to make your own dreams come true.

Mahzooz makes 33 new millionaires

Mahzooz, a popular raffle draw in the UAE, has been instrumental in creating 33 new millionaires in 2023 alone. The unique aspect of Mahzooz lies in its entry requirement, participants need to purchase a water bottle for Dh35, with the product donated to those in need. Each purchase earns a participant one line in the Grand Draw, with a chance to claim life-changing winnings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In 2023, Mahzooz crowned the Dh20 million prize winners — Padam, Sachin, and Sreeju. Arlene from the Philippines won Dh10 million. The Dh1 million winners, representing various nationalities, totalled 29, including four women. Indians celebrated 13 millionaires and over 674,000 winners, while Filipinos won a substantial Dh22 million across 242,000 winners.

“By the end of this year, we would have successfully conducted 161 live draws, through which, Mahzooz has proudly crowned 64 millionaires overall.

This past year has not only marked a period of unprecedented success but has also been a testament to the positive impact Mahzooz continues to make on the lives of winners and the wider society through our active community outreach programme,” said Suzan Kazzi, head of corporate communications and CSR at Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Emirates Draw: 7 fortunate millionaires

Emirates Draw, contributing to the millionaire count, is celebrating the New Year by announcing a staggering Dh200 million prize. To participate, individuals can purchase a pencil for Dh50 on the website or app, with each pencil serving as a ticket to the draw. Seven fortunate individuals have already become millionaires through Emirates Draw in 2023.

Emirates Draw runs three types of raffle draws: Fast5, Mega7, Easy6. The Dh200-million prize — the biggest in the UAE — can be won in the Mega7 draw.

To date, Emirates Draw has celebrated 822,449 winners and distributed a remarkable Dh166,400,487 in cash prizes across its three games.

Dubai Duty Free: 35 millionaires in bi-monthly draw

Dubai Duty Free, with its bi-monthly draws, has seen 35 individuals become millionaires this year. The draw offers prizes ranging from Dh1million to Dh25 million, and tickets are priced at Dh500 each. The frequency of the draw and the enticing prize amounts have contributed significantly to the growing list of millionaires.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: "We are very happy that more and more people from different nationalities are participating in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion. Its popularity has ensured that these promotions will continue for many years."

Big Ticket: Over 70 millionaires through collective participation

Big Ticket is a draw where people participate by pooling money to buy the ticket prized at Dh1,000. The draw has achieved remarkable success with 10 draws creating over 70 millionaires in 2023. The pool of over Dh160 million is divided among numerous individuals who contribute by purchasing tickets.

The tickets can be purchased at airports in Abu Dhabi and online for Dh1000 each. People can even purchase Dream Car Ticket for Dh150 and can win a chance to drive away a dream car every month.

Established in 1992 at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Big Ticket offers people a chance to win huge cash prizes and luxury dream cars.

ALSO READ: