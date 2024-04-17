UAE rains: Private sector firms urged to allow flexible work patterns for employees on Day 3

Children are missing online classes in several neighbourhoods due to electricity outages
Private sector has been urged to allow employees in the UAE to apply flexible work patterns due to the impact of unstable weather conditions across the country, as per an announcement by the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
The authority said that it "reiterates the importance of taking precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations, urging employers to ensure workers’ health and safety during their commute to and from these sites and that occupational health and safety requirements are met."
Earlier, MoHRe announced ease for outdoor workers by urging employers to ensure outdoor workers’ health and safety during their commute to and from these sites and meet occupational health and safety requirements.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The government announced remote working for all public sector employees across the UAE for Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18 except for those whose jobs require them to be present in the workplace.
ALSO READ:
Children are missing online classes in several neighbourhoods due to electricity outages
The Emirates saw one of the heaviest rainfalls on Tuesday when roads, parking lots and wadis were flooded with water
Despite the government's recommendation for private sector companies, several employees woke up to find themselves obligated to commute to their offices
'Khatm Al Shakla' in Al Ain witnessed 254.8mm of precipitation in less than 24 hours
The authority warned the public of avoiding flowing valleys during hazardous rainy weather
The group became a hub for coordination within hours with participants sharing contact information and locations of available accommodations
Addressing the Green Hydrogen Summit, Johnson took note of the incessant spell of rain recorded across the UAE
Curiously, it was also during the month of April