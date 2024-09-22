UAE: Private school students learn sign language in Dubai Police initiative

The event will bring together top wedding planners and vendors from around the globe
On the eve of the International Day of Sign Languages, celebrated annually across the world on September 23, Dubai Police organised a sign language workshop for private school students.
The UAE has several initiatives for people of determination, such as free parking, exemption from Salik toll fees, modified taxis, range of discounts on hospital bills, monthly phone plans etc. People of determination across the UAE (both citizens and residents) can get the Fazaa card and those based in Dubai can also avail the Sanad card, both of which give the card holder access to multiple benefits and offers.
The initiative by Dubai Police continues the tradition of inclusivity and aims to raise awareness among youth about sign language. The workshop titled "Let Our Hands Speak" was attended by 105 students at Al Mawakeb School — Al Barsha. The workshop was organised by the People of Determination Empowerment Council and the Positive Spirit Council.
The workshop was held by Mohammad Mussad Al Hajajji, a certified sign language trainer. He emphasised the importance of promoting sign language education to break down communication barriers with the deaf community, noting the positive impact on their happiness and social integration.
Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, stressed that the initiative supports the national policy for empowering people of determination.
"This initiative aims to integrate the deaf community into society, aligning with Dubai Police's strategic goals of fostering a happy community and a safe city. It also contributes to Dubai's initiative, 'My Community…A Place for Everyone', making the emirate fully inclusive for people of determination," he said.
Fatima Bouhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and a Member of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, noted that the council's participation aims to enhance efforts in educating young people about essential community values such as coexistence, tolerance, dialogue, development, and respect for others.
"The council offers workshops and lectures to enrich students' knowledge in various areas, including communication with people of determination (deaf category) using sign language. Additionally, it organises activities and events that foster student integration and coexistence," she continued.
