UAE: Priced at Dh550,000, Dubai Police’s Ghiath is now up for sale

Dubai Police’s ultra-modern and state-of-the-art vehicle Ghiath, which is equipped with advanced cameras and sensors, is now available for public and commercial sale.

Priced at Dh550,000, Ghiath VIP is available for sale to who-is-who in the UAE as well as outside the country.

The Ghiath vehicles were initially designed and developed for Dubai Police in response to the demand for a new breed of mobile policing solutions. Ghiath is a copyright of the Dubai Police.

Equipped with a 5.61 V8 engine, 140-litre tank and a towing capacity of 3,500kg, the new public version vehicle boasts a 15.6-inch central display infotainment screen and 10.5-inch multiple purpose screen with night vision and digital cluster gauge with custom-user interface. Among the other prominent features, Ghiath VIP is equipped with regular cameras and night vision cameras, too.

The buyer can choose from eight colours – gun black, Arabian sand, Siberian white, arrow grey, forest green, dark blue, navy blue and Havanna red.

Launched jointly by Dubai Police, W Motors, Nissan and Arabian Automobiles, Ghiath VIP is fully made up of carbon fibre.

The newly launched is already witnessing strong interest from the local and foreign governments.

Hussam Baghdadi, senior director at Arabian Automobiles, expects VIPs and royals will be driving this vehicle on the Dubai roads. “This is the first car that is built in Dubai. Nissan Patrol’s base was used and the rest was done locally to transform into a VIP car. This is a Dubai brand we all are proud of,” said Baghdadi.

“Anybody can buy Ghiath VIP. Demand for this vehicle is very high, but we have a capacity of only 100 cars a year. We already have strong interests from other countries across the Gulf, Morocco and France. One car is already in the US for testing,” he added.

Major Engineer Umar Khawaja of Dubai Police said Ghiath VIP has been introduced as part of the Dubai government’s initiative of the public-private-partnership programme.

“Now we have Ghiath ready for Morocco which will be exported in a couple of weeks,” he said.

