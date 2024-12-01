UAE price hikes: 3 things that may cost more for residents in 2025

Photo: Reuters file

With 2025 just a few weeks away, it could be a good time to revisit budgets for the next year. If you live in Dubai or you regularly drive to the emirate for work or business, there are a few things you may have to pay more for.

The upcoming price hikes will be rolled out as part of efforts to improve public services, including traffic management. For two entities that have raised fees, this will be the first rate increase within at least 10 years.

A number of residents have already been looking into adjustments they could make to cut costs and offset any additional fees.

Here's a recap of recent hike announcements that may have an impact on your budget for 2025:

1. Dubai parking fees

Starting March 2025, motorists will have to pay a Dh6 per hour for 'premium' parking areas in Dubai during peak hours.

Here's an overview of the new rates:

Dubai parking areas Timings Fee per hour Premium parking spaces 8am to 10am / 4pm to 8pm Dh6 10am to 4pm / 8pm to 10pm Dh4 Standard parking spaces 8am to 10pm Dh4 All parking areas 10pm to 8am / All day on Sundays Free Events parking zone During major events Dh25

The higher Dh6 fee applies to high-demand areas, including parking spots that are within 500m of a Metro station; those with high parking occupancy during peak hours; and markets and commercial activity zone.

A Dh25 hourly fee will also be introduced for paid public parking spaces near event zones. This is expected to be implemented around the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 2025 during major events.

2. New Salik toll prices

Drivers who pass through Salik toll gates in Dubai may have to shell out extra for their trips, depending on when they take these routes.

Salik will be implementing a 'dynamic pricing' system from January 2025, with a higher fee of Dh6 set during peak hours. Here's a guide to new tolls:

Salik fee Timings Dh6 6am to 10am / 4pm to 8pm Dh4 10am to 4pm / 8pm to 1am / all day on Sundays (except public holidays, special occasions and major events) Free 1am to 6am

This is the first time Salik charges have been revised since the toll gates were introduced in 2007.

The new fee structure has been designed with an aim of easing traffic flow in the city. It is also expected to bring in additional revenue of Dh60 million to Dh110 million every year for Salik, a public joint stock company.

3. New sewerage tariffs

Over the next three years, residents and businesses in Dubai will be paying higher sewerage fees, with the first increase kicking in 2025.

The increase will apply to existing accounts, including sewage collection fees within areas overseen by the Dubai Municipality.