UAE President wishes residents celebrating Diwali in Hindi

Indian expats in the UAE today will celebrate the 'festival of lights' or Diwali. UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished residents and others across the globe on the occasion.

In a tweet, he said, "We extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world. May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to all."

The UAE leader even tweeted the same in Hindi: "हम यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएँ देते हैं। आने वाला वर्ष सभी के लिए शांति, स्वास्थ्य और ख़ुशहाली लेकर आए।"

Festival of lights

The festival of Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, spiritually.

Those who celebrate the festival decorate their homes with diyas (lamps) and light candles. They also create colourful art called 'rangoli' outside their homes to welcome prosperity.

Residents in the UAE have decorated their balconies, putting up sparkling fairy lights in several colours. In Dubai, buildings in areas like Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai, Karama and Al Barsha have been transformed into a beautiful display of stunning lights.

