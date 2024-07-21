UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of his country's National Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the King of Belgium, and to the country's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
