UAE President to visit China on May 30

The step aims to enhance street lighting sustainability across the emirate
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed will commence a state visit to China on Thursday, May 30, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the visit, the Ruler will discuss with President Xi Jinping the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for further cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic, developmental, and cultural fields.
These discussions will be held within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and China, aimed at contributing to both countries' sustainable development and economic growth.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The leader will also attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, and will participate in the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
The two leaders will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of cooperation and dialogue to promote global stability and peace.
ALSO READ:
The step aims to enhance street lighting sustainability across the emirate
The process involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that consume a great deal of energy
The four-bedroom penthouse at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft
Some passengers who failed to meet the requirements said they were barred from boarding their flights, while others reported being stranded at airports
He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
This is Sharif's first visit to the country since his election in February
The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner
Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said