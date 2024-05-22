E-Paper

UAE President to begin state visit to South Korea on May 28

The trip was scheduled at the invitation of Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

By Wam

Wam file photo
Wam file photo

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 12:49 PM

Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 12:54 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed is travelling to the Republic of Korea on May 28 on a two-day state visit, it was announced on Wednesday.

The trip was scheduled at the invitation of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.


The two leaders will projects that will boost the two countries' partnership in various sectors, from trade to investment, energy and technology.

They are also expected to tackle all regional and international issues of common interest.


ALSO READ:


