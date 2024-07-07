UAE: President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates new British PM Keir Starmer

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:53 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday congratulated Keir Starmer on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Talking to him on the phone, President Sheikh Mohamed wished him success in leading his country towards further prosperity and working together during the coming period to strengthen the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and expand the horizons of their cooperation to broader areas to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, the British Prime Minister thanked President President Sheikh Mohamed for his wishes, expressing his appreciation for his good feelings towards Britain and its people. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen his country's relations and joint bilateral work with the UAE in various fields, especially economic, investment and other vital aspects.