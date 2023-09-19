UAE President receives Umm Al Quwain ruler at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi

Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:31 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, they engaged in cordial discussions on various issues related to national and citizens' affairs, which remain at the core of development and growth plans. These issues top leadership priorities and their future vision and play a central role in the nation's trajectory of progress and achievement.

They also exchanged greetings and friendly conversations with guests at Qasr Al Bahr, who congratulated them on the UAE's continued success in the space field, including its recent accomplishment of the longest Arab space mission in history.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; heikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; and a number of UAE officials and citizens.

ALSO READ: