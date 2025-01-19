UAE President receives Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed received Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the meeting which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Barzani discussed aspects of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan Region in particular.

They also spoke about ways to expand cooperation to benefit the two brotherly peoples and contribute to achieving their aspirations for development and prosperity.