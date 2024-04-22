UAE President receives Sultan of Oman upon state visit

Photo: WAM

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, arrived today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of receiving Sultan Haitham and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, head of the honorary delegation accompanying the country's guest, as well as Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of UAE senior officials.

During a short break in the VIP hall, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sultan Haitham exchanged friendly conversations that underscored the strength of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries.

Upon its entry into UAE airspace, the plane carrying the Sultan of Oman was accompanied by UAE military aircraft greeting the country's guest, and welcoming him to his second home, the UAE.

