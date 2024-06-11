UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Netherlands

Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:58 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 8:09 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Monday, June 10, from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

During the call, the two leaders discussed urgent efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory, the need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, and the importance of protecting civilians.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Both leaders also emphasised that a clear path towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution should be established. This is to ensure regional security and stability, not only in Gaza but also in the Middle East and globally.

The phone conversation also underscored that the international community needs to take a decisive action towards achieving a political solution that will prevent he conflict from escalating further.

Additionally, both sides highlighted the importance of promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity while supporting collective international efforts to address shared challenges, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life for all people worldwide.

The phone call between the two leaders also showed that the UAE and the Netherlands have strong bilateral relations. Both sides are committed to enhancing cooperation in a way that benefits both nations and aligns with their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.