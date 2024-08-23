E-Paper

UAE President receives invitation from Saudi Crown Prince

The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31

By WAM

Photo: WAM file
Photo: WAM file

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 9:39 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed received an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh.

The event will take place from October 29-31.


The invitation was received by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from Saud bin Saad Al Otaibi, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

