UAE President orders $100 million worth of urgent relief aid to Lebanon

The top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed ordered $100 million worth of urgent relief to the Lebanese people, WAM said on Monday.
The step comes in line with the UAE's effort to help the people of Lebanon to overcome current challenges and its steadfast commitment to support them, WAM added.
Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes, the United Nations refugee chief said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes -- Lebanese and Syrian nationals -- has reached 100,000," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "the outflow continues".
Lebanon's Health Ministry has said more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without saying how many were civilians. The government said a million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes.
The intensifying Israeli bombardment over two weeks has killed a string of top Hezbollah officials, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel has vowed to keep up the assault and says it wants to make its northern areas secure again for residents who have been forced to flee Hezbollah rocket attacks.
Israel's increasing frequency of attacks against the Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen have prompted fears that Middle East fighting could spin out of control and draw in Iran and the United States, Israel's main ally.
ALSO READ:
The top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN
Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August
In a video shared on X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end
If the airways company does not co-operate, the passenger may consider filing a complaint with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
UAE airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon until October 1 due to the ongoing crossfire
He also wished for strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time
The captain said he was proud to represent UAE in an international arena
Haddad, a project to enhance security of the Emirates' water areas, is the first-of-its-kind in the region