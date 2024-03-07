UAE President orders release of 735 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

President Sheikh Mohamed. Photo: Reuters fils

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 3:51 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the release of 735 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities, ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed will also personally cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences.

Last year, Sheikh Mohamed had ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who met the conditions for amnesty, on the occasion of the country's National Day.

