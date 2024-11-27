UAE President orders release of 2,269 prisoners ahead of 53rd National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners on Wednesday.

The release of these inmates from penal and correctional institutions comes on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day.

The Ruler also pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

This initiative aims to give released inmates a chance at a new life, achieve stability and bring joy to their families and alleviate their suffering.