The Rulers of the Emirates on Thursday ordered the release of more nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2024. The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence.
Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, ordered the release of inmates in correctional and penal facilities in the emirate on Friday, June 14.
Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners on Thursday, June 13. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases, and the President ensured the payment of the fines owed to them.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also ordered the release of 686 inmates from correctional facilities on Thursday, June 13.
Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, said the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the Dubai Police General Command to implement the release order.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 481 inmates.
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 223 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 352 inmates from the punitive and correctional institution in the emirate.
Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, too, has ordered the release of 94 prisoners of various nationalities on the occasion of the Islamic festival.
It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions. The President's pardon allows the released prisoners to rethink their future and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities to lead successful social and professional lives.
The UAE granted paid holidays for public and private sector employees from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.
