UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President orders release of 1,018 prisoners on 52nd Union Day

Concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those released return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty, on the occasion of the country's National Day.

The release order comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohamed's keenness to give those released an opportunity to return to start a new life and bring joy to their families and loved ones.

The concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those subject to the amnesty order return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible.

The UAE celebrates its National Day, also known as the UAE Union Day, on December 2 every year to mark the unification of the emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE