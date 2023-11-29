UAE President orders release of 1,018 prisoners on 52nd Union Day

The UAE emits less than 0.5 per cent of global carbon emissions with Abu Dhabi’s share of 0.29%, says Ba Sahel
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty, on the occasion of the country's National Day.
The release order comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohamed's keenness to give those released an opportunity to return to start a new life and bring joy to their families and loved ones.
The concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those subject to the amnesty order return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible.
The UAE celebrates its National Day, also known as the UAE Union Day, on December 2 every year to mark the unification of the emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.
