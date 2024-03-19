UAE

UAE: President orders monthly allowance of 50% of basic salary for all mosque staff

This allowance will be automatically included in the monthly salary of imams of mosques and muezzins

By WAM

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 12:55 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of the basic salary for all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins working under the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE).

Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of GAIAE, said that this allowance provided under the follow-up and support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will be automatically included in the monthly salary.

He further noted that this initiative is a gesture of appreciation from the President towards the imams of mosques and muezzins, who diligently uphold a conducive environment of worship and serenity, adhering to the highest standards of quality.

Al Darei conveyed his gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their unwavering support and concern for mosque workers, as well as their support of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in fulfilling its religious and communal responsibilities.

