UAE President orders fully equipped field hospital in Gaza as part of 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation

Under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a comprehensive Emirati field hospital is to be established in the Gaza Strip to deliver essential medical support to Palestinians.

The initiative is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation, which the Ruler ordered to be implemented yesterday.

Today, five aircraft departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport carrying the necessary equipment and supplies for the field hospital. The cargo is set to be unloaded at Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, before being transferred to the Gaza Strip.

The field hospital, with a 150-bed capacity, is set to be established in multiple stages. It will encompass departments for general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and gynaecology, in addition to anaesthesia and intensive care units catering to both children and adults.

The facility will also house clinics for internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine. Supplementary services will include CT imaging, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and other medical support functions.

The initiative reflects the UAE's historic stance of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances currently taking place.

The UAE previously announced the provision of urgent aid to the Palestinian people, amounting to $20 million, and an initiative to bring approximately 1,000 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip – accompanied by their families – for medical treatment at UAE hospitals.

Additionally, a community relief campaign for Palestinians affected by the current conflict has been launched in the UAE under the slogan 'Compassion for Gaza'.

