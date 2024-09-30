E-Paper

UAE President offers condolences to Nepal President over flood victims

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar condolence messages

By WAM

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:38 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:48 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal over the victims of floods caused by heavy rains that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.


