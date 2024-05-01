UAE President mourns passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

This decision was taken to preserve the safety of administrative staff, teachers and students
President Sheikh Mohamed has mourned Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.
The Presidential Court issued the following obituary:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today."
The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from today, Wednesday, May 1.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also offered condolences to the President, the Al Nahyan family and the people of UAE. In a statement on X, Sheikh Mohammed remembered Sheikh Tahnoun's achievements, and his "years of giving."
Sheikh Tahnoun was previously chairman of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and deputy chairman of Executive Council of Abu Dhabi. Below, he is pictured with the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed.
In recent years, Sheikh Tahnoun could often be seen accompanying the UAE President at various events across the country.
In 2018, the Dubai-Al Ain road was renamed after Sheikh Tahnoun. Below, he is pictured with the current Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
