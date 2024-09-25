UAE President meets with NASA graduates, Emirati students in Washington

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 9:06 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Emirati students studying at universities in the US, and Emirati astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla who recently graduated from NASA's astronaut training programme. The meeting took place as part of his official visit to the United States.

During a reception held at the UAE Embassy in Washington, the President noted that he is always happy to meet with young Emiratis studying at leading institutions around the world.

He enquired about the students' wellbeing and progress, learned about their fields of specialisation, and emphasised the leadership's commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure their academic success.

The President reiterated that the youth of the UAE are its real wealth, and that investment in young people today is the best way to shape the country's future. The UAE, he explained, is embarking on a new phase of development that will require the next generation to be well qualified and capable of assuming responsibility.

He encouraged the students to stay determined and devote their best efforts to acquiring knowledge, focusing on fields that align with the nation's development vision and ensuring they return home with the expertise and skills needed to benefit both themselves and their country.

President Sheikh Mohamed noted that the world is advancing at an unprecedented pace, especially in the field of advanced technology. Those who possess technological expertise today, particularly artificial intelligence, hold both influence and wealth, as the wealth of the future lies in knowledge and know-how.

He further emphasised that, through their efforts in the US, the students have a unique opportunity to showcase the UAE's progress and achievements. He explained that the students should consider themselves ambassadors for their country, reflecting its values, principles, and the character of its people in everything they do.

The leader also urged the students to hold on to their identity and values while actively engaging in the pursuit of new skills and expertise. He also encouraged them to learn about the culture, values and traditions of the society in which they are studying, so they can become a bridge between both cultures.

He also expressed pride in the Emiratis who have brought honour to the UAE and the Arab world in the field of space exploration, affirming that the involvement of UAE youth in space demonstrates their ability to succeed in any field and their determination to acquire knowledge, particularly in advanced sciences.

The President also noted that the UAE has significant ambitions in space exploration and is working towards building a strong base of experts in this field. The role of Emirati astronauts, such as Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, as well as their predecessors Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, is crucial in building this foundation by passing on their knowledge and experience to their colleagues in the UAE space programme.