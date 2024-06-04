UAE President meets Afghanistan's Interior Minister in Abu Dhabi

Last week, Emirates Airlines joined the IATA Turbulence Aware platform to record such incidences with high accuracy and in real time
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received an Afghan delegation led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance ties to serve mutual interests and contribute to regional stability.
The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Last week, Emirates Airlines joined the IATA Turbulence Aware platform to record such incidences with high accuracy and in real time
In 2023, the mall became the most visited place on Earth
They will be constructed up to 900 feet above sea level for the Kalba and Khor Fakkan Clubs to ensure a 'humidity-free atmosphere' and improve playing conditions
Despite availability of moderately priced summer camps, parents are more keen on options offering a wider range of activities
A veteran officer, honoured in the 68th anniversary celebrations, recalled joining the force when he was just a teenager
An autopsy conducted by a local vet clinic revealed severe internal haemorrhage, likely caused by rat poison
The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed in a project that is expected to take 18 months to complete
The blaze was quickly controlled, and no injuries reported