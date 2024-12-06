Fri, Dec 06, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 5, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE President issues federal decree amending judicial authority law

The decree confers the rank of Minister on both the President of the Federal Supreme Court and the UAE Attorney-General

Published: Fri 6 Dec 2024, 8:06 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday issued a federal decree amending the Federal Judicial Authority Law.

The decree confers the rank of Minister on both the President of the Federal Supreme Court and the UAE Attorney-General.

Mohamed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri is the President of the Federal Supreme Court, while Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi is the Attorney-General of the UAE.

