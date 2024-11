Photo: WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to attend an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

The invitation was handed over to Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan by the Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan Al Luwaihan Al Anqari.

The follow-up summit is scheduled on November 11.