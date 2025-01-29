UAE President extends wishes for Chinese New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed extended wishes, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

"May this year bring peace, prosperity, and joy to you and your loved ones," he said in a social media post.

This year is the Year of the Snake, and UAE started celebrations as early as January 12, with the Chinese New Year Gala held at Coca-Cola Arena, the Emirates' eleventh Chinese New Year Gala celebration and the biggest in terms of venue size.

Performances included talent from toddlers to middle-aged artists, Han Chinese opera songs, martial arts shows, poetry and songs, and jazz and hip-hop dances.

According to traditional folklore, those born in the Year of the Snake will be wise, patient, and lucky. The Lunar New Year is also called the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, as it signifies the welcoming of a hopeful spring.

Closer to the Chinese New Year, on January 26, UAE also celebrated with traditional folk songs, and a parade of 60 new energy cars driving all the way from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

The Lunar New Year has become integral to the Chinese community in UAE's cultural ceremonies. Several places around the country will host events including dining experiences, limited-edition gifts, and live entertainment.