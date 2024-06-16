UAE President extends Eid Al Adha greetings

Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam
As dawn broke on Sunday and Muslims across the UAE offered prayers for Eid Al Adha, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings.
The President took to social media and wrote: I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha. May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity."
The President also exchanged greetings with several leaders of neighbouring countries through phone calls.
During the phone conversations, he exchanged Eid best wishes with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
The GCC leaders expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness and well-being in their countries and their people. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity would prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world.
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to wish residents on the occasion. He asked God to accept the prayers of pilgrims as "Muslims gather in the purest and most exalted assembly on the face of the earth... on the plains of Arafat [today]".
On the micro-blogging platform, the he shared a collection of illustrations of him praying and performing the pilgrimage.
Eid Al Adha, one of Islam's two main festivals, marks the climax of the annual Haj pilgrimage, when Muslims sacrifice animals - to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God’s command - often distributing meat to the poor.
