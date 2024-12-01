UAE President discusses Syrian developments in phone call with Bashar Al-Assad

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the latest developments in Syria during a phone call on Saturday with Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad.

The call also tackled various issues and topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its support in combating terrorism and extremism.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's stance supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development, while preserving Syria's unity and sovereignty over its entire territories.