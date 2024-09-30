UAE President declares February 28 as Emirati Day for Education

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:09 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM

February 28 will be celebrated as the Emirati Day for Education, President Sheikh Mohamed announced in a post on X.

On this day in 1982, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, "marking a historic step" in the country's journey of development and growth, the President added.

He stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education, and recognise their essential role in UAE's progress.

The President also emphasised that since its founding, the UAE has recognised the vital importance of education, placing it at the heart of its development plans, and regarding it as a driving force behind the nation's progress and cultural advancement.

UAE University was established in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed, making it the oldest university in the UAE and a flagship academic institution for the nation. The founding father was a firm believer in the power of education, stressing that "our country's future will be built upon our youth."

The leaders of UAE constantly strive to develop education in the country, and strengthen its progress at a global level. Recently, the launch of Dubai National University, with an initial Dh4.5-billion investment, was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.