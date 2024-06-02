UAE Vice-President congratulates Kuwait Emir on naming new crown prince

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:58 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday congratulated the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on ascension of Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

"We wish Kuwait continued glory, glory and stability... and to Sheikh Khaled continued success and prosperity... and to the people of Kuwait continued goodness, well-being and prosperity," the UAE Vice-President posted on X.

The Kuwait Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince, the state news agency KUNA said, just six months after taking over the throne and weeks after suspending parliament.