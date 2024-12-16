UAE leaders congratulate Bahrain on its National Day

UAE leaders congratulated Bahrain on Monday on the occasion of its 53rd National Day.

In a tweet on X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed said: "I extend my sincere best wishes and congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain on the occasion of their country’s National Day."

He added: "The UAE and Bahrain share a deep bond of friendship, and we remain united by our vision for the ongoing development of our nations, our peoples and the region."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai also took to X to extend his congratulations to the Gulf nation.

He said: "To the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, The United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people, extend their warmest heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country's 53rd National Day."