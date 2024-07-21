UAE: President calls on residents to uphold security, safety of Emirates

Trong died at the age of 80 after holding Vietnam's most powerful position for 13 years
The UAE President called on residents across the country to uphold security and safety through a post on X on Sunday.
Praising the Emirates' diverse population, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan encouraged the implementation of principles of peace and tolerance within the community. "More than 200 nationalities live side by side in the UAE, all contributing to the ongoing development of our nation."
"Security and safety are the bedrock of our society and we encourage everyone who calls the UAE home to uphold these principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding," added the leader.
The UAE hosts a diverse community of residents who come from various countries, seeking a better life and opportunities in the Emirates, with many calling it their 'second home'.
