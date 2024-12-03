UAE President calls for rain prayers in mosques across country

The UAE's President directed on Tuesday mosques across the country to hold prayers for rain.

The prayer, known as Salat al Istisqaa in Arabic, is to be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11am.

The leader called upon everyone to pray to Allah to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The last time Sheikh Mohamed directed prayers to be held for rains across the UAE was in 2022. At the time, the prayer was held 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan).

Prior to that year, rain prayers were performed in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December.

The weather in the UAE has seen a dip in temperatures during the last week. Temperatures dropped to a low of 6.6°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais on Monday. The National Centre of Meteorology earlier released a forecast predicting rains across the country during the long UAE National day weekend, from November 30 until December 3.