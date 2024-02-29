UAE President awards anti-money laundering committee with Order of Zayed

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 3:31 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the committee of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing was awarded the Order of Zayed II First Class, in recognition of the committee's pivotal achievement in the UAE's removal from FATF's list.

The Financial Action Task Force is an international organisation dedicated to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The award was presented by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated committee members on this success and expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts that contributed to achieving this milestone.

This decision enhances the country's global reputation, strengthens confidence in its financial system and national framework for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and serves its strategic plans to establish commercial and economic partnerships with other countries across the world.

He said that this success is the culmination of the efforts of multiple entities to develop the nation's plans to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, commending the roles and cooperation of teams from Ministries, federal and local government agencies, and the private sector, all of which contributed to achieving national objectives in this area.

