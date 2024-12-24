UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed attended the wedding of Mohamed Salem Rashid Al Neyadi to the daughter of Khalifa Rashid Mohamed Al Neyadi at Al Khabisi Hall in Al Ain.

The UAE President was accompanied by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, Former King of Malaysia, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of officials.

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and prosperous family life.

The families of the newly-weds expressed their happiness and gratitude to the President for sharing in their joyous occasion, which added to their pride and delight, reflecting the deep bond between the nation's leadership and its citizens.